CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 5-week high as oil, gold, inflation rise

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a five-week high against the U.S. currency on Thursday, boosted by higher commodity prices and data showing an unexpectedly large jump in inflation.

Statistics Canada said annual inflation jumped to 1.4 percent in February from 1.1 percent in January despite declines in gasoline and vehicles prices compared with a year earlier. [ID:nN19500487]