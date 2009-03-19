CANADA FX DEBT-C$ off 5-week high, bonds ease after surge

* C$ touches 5-week high at C$1.2192, or 82.02 U.S. cents

* Bonds a little lower after Wednesday's surge

* Annual inflation rate surged unexpectedly in February (Updates to close)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed on Thursday as risk appetite increased in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to buy up longer-term government debt.

The currency finished at C$1.2377 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.80 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's close of C$1.2463 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.24 U.S. cents.

The Canadian dollar shot as high as C$1.2192, or 82.02 U.S. cents, its highest level since Feb. 10, shortly after Statistics Canada said annual inflation jumped to 1.4 percent in February from 1.1 percent in January. [ID:nN19500487]

The currency's jump was encouraged by short-lived sentiment that inflation concerns would make the Bank of Canada less likely to ease monetary policy further.