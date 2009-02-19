CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends lower as equity rally fizzles

* C$ stages brief rally back above 80 U.S. cents

* Late selloff in equities weighs on C$

* Bond prices end down as supply concerns resurface (Recasts with comments and closing numbers)

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied as much as 0.9 percent versus the U.S. greenback on Thursday but ended a touch lower as North American equities eased from early levels as risk appetite diminished.

A good portion of the currency's early gains came ahead of the market open, when equity futures had pointed to a much stronger open than actually happened.

The gains were not sufficient to withstand a selloff late in the day as equities fell from early highs and dragged the Canadian currency along for the ride.

"As we went through the mid-morning we saw a reversal in fortune in equities ... and I think basically that has been the main factor that has been hanging over the Canadian dollar like a cloud," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.