CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises with equities, oil, on Greek hope

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was firmer against major currencies on Tuesday as a wave of optimism swept over equity and commodity markets on hopes that Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou would survive a confidence vote that could help avert a default on the country's debt.

Economic data in Canada provided little clear direction as Canadian retail sales numbers for April were below expectations, but the leading indicator for May was stronger. [nSCLLHE7DJ] [nSCLLHE7DK]

Crude oil climbed from a four-month low as the U.S. dollar weakened against the euro as investors shifted back into riskier assets on hopes for the Greek parliamentary vote, expected at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT). [O/R] [FRX/]

"We got a little bit of a rebound in commodity markets ... with crude oil prices returning back above $94 a barrel," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "The mild improvement in the risk backdrop has helped the Canadian dollar across the board, not just against the U.S. dollar."

"What everyone is waiting for now is the vote later this afternoon in Greece...judging by the overall firmness in the euro, the market is generally positioning itself for a positive outcome in terms of the confidence vote going through OK."

At 9:23 a.m. (1323 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 was at C$0.9747 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0260, up from Monday's North American finish of C$0.9802 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0202. Earlier in the day, the currency rose as high as C$0.9738, or $1.0269.

Davis said he expected the currency to trade between C$0.9720 and C$0.9780 on Tuesday, adding that the Canadian dollar would likely hold on to its overnight gains heading into the vote in Greece if equity markets remain firm.

The move back toward risk pushed most Canadian government bond prices lower.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was flat, yielding 1.523 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR fell 12 Canadian cents to yield 2.980 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Peter Galloway)