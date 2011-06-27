CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on hopes of progress in Greece

* C$ firms to C$0.9867, or $1.0135

* Currency strengthens as Greek default fears ease

* Recovery of oil from session lows also supports

* Bond prices mostly weaker, but Canada outperforms

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, June 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened on Monday, rebounding from a 3-month low hit early in the session, as new developments in Europe helped ease fears of a Greek government debt default.

France offered a solution for banks to roll over holdings of Greek debt for 30 years, while the Greek government fought to get back-bench rebels to back a crucial austerity plan to avert bankruptcy. [ID:nLDE75P0BM]

The move helped send the euro higher against the U.S. dollar, which had been benefiting from safe-haven flows. [FRX/]