CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week high on inflation, commodity surge

* C$ rises to C$0.9706 to US$, or $1.0303

* Touches strongest level since June 15

* Unexpectedly high Canadian inflation data drives gains

* Higher oil, commodity prices support

* Bonds lower, Canada underperforms Treasuries

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar jumped more than a penny to its strongest in two weeks on Wednesday, boosted by domestic inflation data and Greece's approval of an austerity plan, which fueled buying of commodity-linked currencies.

Data showed inflation in Canada rose to its highest level since 2003 in May, raising the prospect the central bank will lift interest rates sooner than previously expected. [ID:nN1E75S02V]