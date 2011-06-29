Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:05 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 2-week high on inflation, commodity surge

Wed Jun 29, 2011 5:32pm EDT
 
* C$ rises to C$0.9706 to US$, or $1.0303

* Touches strongest level since June 15

* Unexpectedly high Canadian inflation data drives gains

* Higher oil, commodity prices support

* Bonds lower, Canada underperforms Treasuries

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar jumped more than a penny to its strongest in two weeks on Wednesday, boosted by domestic inflation data and Greece's approval of an austerity plan, which fueled buying of commodity-linked currencies.

Data showed inflation in Canada rose to its highest level since 2003 in May, raising the prospect the central bank will lift interest rates sooner than previously expected. [ID:nN1E75S02V]

"The CPI (consumer price index) data came out much stronger than anticipated and really that set the tone for the day in Canada," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.   Continued...
 