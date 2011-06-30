CANADA FX-C$ pares some gains after Canadian GDP data

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared some of its overnight gains but held stronger on Thursday after Canadian April GDP data came in unchanged. [ID:nSCLUHE7DQ]

The currency CAD=D4 stood at C$0.9662 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0350 shortly after the data. This was up from Wednesday's North American finish at C$0.9706 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0303, but down from a session high of $0.9648 reached just before the data was released. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)