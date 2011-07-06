CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to near-week low on China, Portugal

* C$ falls to C$0.9656, or $1.0356

* China rate hike, Portugal debt spoil risk appetite

* Bond prices stronger, Canada slightly outperforms

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, touching its lowest point in almost a week, after China's rate hike and a downgrade of Portugal's debt fueled buying of the safe-haven greenback.

China raised interest rates for the third time this year, making clear that taming inflation remains a top priority even as its vast economy pauses. [ID:nL3E7FK17V]

Portugal's credit downgrade by ratings agency Moody's also reignited fears about euro zone debt just as concerns over Greece ebbed. [MKTS/GLOB]

The Canadian dollar's fall reflects "ongoing risk aversion because of concerns about Europe's credit crisis," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.