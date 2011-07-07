CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies to 8-week high, helped by U.S. data

* C$ closes at C$0.9587, or $1.0431

* Optimism grows with U.S. jobs data, Trichet comments

* Commodity prices help drive gains

* Bonds mostly weaker, Canada outperforms

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar strengthened against the greenback on Thursday, touching its highest level in more than eight weeks, as risk appetite improved on encouraging U.S. employment data and euro zone developments.

A sharp rise in U.S. private-sector jobs raised expectations that Friday's government report on June payrolls will provide more evidence of an improving labor market. [ID:nN1E7660BF]

Separately, European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said the bank would relax rules and keep providing liquidity to struggling Portugal, allaying worries about Europe's debt crisis. [ID:nLDE7660BO]