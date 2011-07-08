Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:01 EST
CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after jobs data

Fri Jul 8, 2011 7:08am EDT
 
 TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after Canadian
June employment data beat market expectations.
 The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9564 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0456, up from just prior to the data's release
and from Thursday's North American finish at at C$0.9587, or
$1.0431.
 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 