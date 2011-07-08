CANADA FX-C$ hits session high after jobs data

TORONTO, July 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after Canadian June employment data beat market expectations.

The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9564 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0456, up from just prior to the data's release and from Thursday's North American finish at at C$0.9587, or $1.0431. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)