CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls on fears of lacklustre U.S. recovery
* C$ closes at C$0.9607 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0409
* Soft U.S. employment data drives currency lower
* Weaker commodity prices also weigh
* Bond prices higher across the curve
By Trish Nixon
TORONTO, , July 8 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday after a dismal report on the U.S. labor market raised concerns that a U.S. economic recovery is further away than anticipated.
Stock markets around the world fell and oil slumped after U.S. data showed employment growth had ground to a halt in June. [MKTS/GLOB]
"That big shock coming out of the U.S. payrolls, certainly had a bigger impact on the Canadian dollar than the Canadian jobs numbers did," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"The payrolls number probably had a more jarring impact on the Canadian dollar than any other currency pair." Continued...