Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:01 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls on fears of lacklustre U.S. recovery

Fri Jul 8, 2011 5:18pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

* C$ closes at C$0.9607 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0409

* Soft U.S. employment data drives currency lower

* Weaker commodity prices also weigh

* Bond prices higher across the curve

By Trish Nixon

TORONTO, , July 8 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday after a dismal report on the U.S. labor market raised concerns that a U.S. economic recovery is further away than anticipated.

Stock markets around the world fell and oil slumped after U.S. data showed employment growth had ground to a halt in June. [MKTS/GLOB]

"That big shock coming out of the U.S. payrolls, certainly had a bigger impact on the Canadian dollar than the Canadian jobs numbers did," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The payrolls number probably had a more jarring impact on the Canadian dollar than any other currency pair."   Continued...
 