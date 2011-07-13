CANADA FX-C$ buoyed by Chinese data, Bernanke in focus

* C$ at C$0.9624 to U.S. dollar, or $1.0390

* Chinese economy grew faster than expected

* Fed's Bernanke's testimony eyed

TORONTO, July 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as supportive Chinese data soothed investors jittery over the possible global impact of the euro zone debt crisis.

China's economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, easing fears of a hard landing and strengthening Beijing's resolve to fight persistently high inflation. [ID:nL3E7ID0AS]

"China is certainly bolstering sentiment," said David Watt, a senior fixed income and currency strategist with RBC Capital Markets.

"But the market was already poised, it was already having a sense that things had gone too far the other way over the past few days. The stage was set for the markets to have a little bit of a rally."

At 9:18 a.m. (1318 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 stood at C$0.9624 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0390, stronger than Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9662, or $1.0350.

Watt expected the trading range to be tightly bound between C$0.9620 and C$0.9650, barring any surprising comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is testifying on Capitol Hill later today. [ID:nN1E76B1XL] (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)