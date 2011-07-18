CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softer as sovereign debt fears rise; BoC eyed

* C$ slips to C$0.9590 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0428

* Bonds prices rise across the curve

* Bank of Canada interest rate announcement Tuesday

(Updates after Canadian data)

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as riskier assets succumbed to fears of a sovereign debt default in Europe and the United States.

European bank stress test results last Friday did little to calm fears that the euro zone crisis is getting worse, sending the euro, stocks and bonds of highly indebted European countries down, while safe-haven gold rallied to record highs.

"(The Canadian dollar) softened off a fair bit. Most things are working against it," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.