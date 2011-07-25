CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms near 3-1/2 yr high as debt fears hit US$

* C$ ends session at C$0.9458 to US$, or $1.0573

* Near 3-1/2 year high as U.S. debt woes persist

* Canada currency taking on safe-haven character

* Bond prices softer, but outperform Treasuries

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar finished stronger against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, within sight of last week's 3-1/2 year high, as a stalemate in U.S. debt talks boosted Canada's flight-to-safety status.

The breakdown in U.S. budget talks has fueled demand for perceived safe-haven currencies, as the greenback hit a record low versus the Swiss franc and a four-month trough against the yen. [FRX/]

"In the absence of any debt deal in the U.S., markets are still very nervous and with that nervousness Canada is continuing to be one of the favorites," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.