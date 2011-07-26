REFILE-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ powers to strongest since Nov. 2007

(Refiles to include reference to Chicago's International Monetary Market in paragraph 11)

* C$ hits high of C$0.9412 vs US$, or $1.0625

* Bonds flat, outperform US Treasuries

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its best level in more than three and a half years against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as debt fears in the United States continued to slam the greenback.

The currency CAD=D4 climbed as high as C$0.9412 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0625, its strongest level since November 2007, when it hit a modern-day high.

The U.S. dollar fell across the board, plunging to a record low against the Swiss franc, as a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama gave no sign of a swift breakthrough in deadlocked talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. [FRX/]

Commodity prices such as oil also rallied on a weaker U.S. dollar, though investors shrugged off fears that a U.S. default would undermine the appetite for riskier assets, while a run of strong earning reports further boosted market sentiment.