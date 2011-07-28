CANADA FX DEBT-C$ up on US jobless claims,awaits US deficit vote

* C$ rises to C$0.9461 vs US$, or $1.0570

* Bond prices mixed across curve

* In U.S. Congress, Republican debt plan faces close vote

* US jobless claims fall below 400,000 level

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged slightly higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims data came in better than expected, while investors also awaited a crucial vote in the United States later in the day on a bill to cut the deficit.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dropped below the key 400,000 level for the first time since early April, pointing to some labor market improvement for Canada's largest trading partner. [nN1E76Q1FC]

The gains were limited, however, by mounting concerns about a U.S. debt default that had dragged global stocks down to their lowest in more than a week and driven the greenback to a record low against the safe-haven Swiss franc. [MKTS/GLOB]