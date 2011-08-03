Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:58 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 3-week low on stock slide, economic woes

Wed Aug 3, 2011 12:30pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 * C$ falls to C$0.9639 to U.S. dollar, or $1.0376
 * Worried investors shift buying to greenback
 * Bond prices pause after big gains
 By Andrea Hopkins
 TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to a
three-week low on Wednesday as sliding North American stock
markets and worries about slowing global growth drove investors
to the more liquid U.S. dollar.
 North American stocks had a rocky day. Another round of
soft U.S. economic data sent the S&P 500 .SPX to a new low
for the year, while Toronto stocks hit their weakest level in
eight months. [.N] [.TO]
 "The underlying softness in equities is probably going to
keep the Canadian dollar more generally on the defensive," said
Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities.
 "We don't have any data out in Canada for the next day or
two, until the employment data on Friday, so ... we're just
looking at chasing headlines and equity markets for
direction."
 At 12:01 p.m. (1401 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4
was at $0.9639 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0376, just above a
session low of C$0.9648. That was the Canadian dollar's lowest
point since July 13 and below Tuesday's North American close of
C$0.9602, or $1.0414.
 Investors sought safe-havens like gold and the U.S. dollar,
highly liquid markets, as U.S. economic data once again came in
below expectations. The U.S. services sector fell in July to
its lowest level since February 2010, while new U.S. factory
orders fell in June, pulled down by weak demand for
transportation equipment. [ID:nN1E77208M]
 The price of oil, a key Canadian export, was also on the
decline after ratings agency Moody's assigned a negative
outlook to the United States, inflaming worries of falling
demand as the world's top oil user. [O/R]
 The U.S. congressional passage of a deal this week saving
the United States from default triggered fleeting relief.
Investors focused on the longer-term challenges for the world's
largest economy and the euro zone's troubles.
 The United States is Canada's largest trading partner.
 "In an environment where the U.S. is clearly struggling,
the economic outlook is quite negative for Canada as well,"
Osborne said.
 Canadian government bond prices were little changed across
the curve, taking a breather after big gains in the previous
session.
 The pattern was similar to price movements in the market's
U.S. counterpart, which also paused after hefty gains. But the
bleak economic outlook is expected to continue to support both
markets. [US/]
 The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR rose 3
Canadian cents to yield 1.239 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR fell 3 Canadian cents to yield 2.634 percent. The
30-year bond CA30YT=RR was up 20 Canadian cents to yield
3.157 percent.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 