CANADA FX DEBT-C$ lower, bonds jump, after Canadian jobs data

* C$ at C$0.9819 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0184

* Short-dated bonds rise

* Odds rise of rate cuts in October and December

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pared losses against the U.S. currency on Friday morning after encouraging Canadian jobs data, but overarching worry about a slowing global economy weighed.

Canada's unemployment rate fell to 7.2 percent in July, its lowest level since December 2008, from 7.4 percent in June, though this was more due to people dropping out of the labor market than to new employment.

Statistics Canada said the economy managed to eke out 7,100 new jobs while holding on to the 28,400 jobs that were picked up in June.

The increase was less than half that expected in a Reuters survey of analysts but was marked by a healthy switch to full-time and private-sector employment. [ID:nN1E77404O]