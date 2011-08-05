CANADA FX DEBT-C$ closes higher after touching 5-week low

* Closes at C$0.9781 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0224

* Regains ground after touching 5-week low

* Exporter buying, partial stock market recovery support

* Economic fears persist, despite solid U.S. jobs report

* Bond prices fall as equities pare losses (Updates with closing price, details)

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar closed stronger against the greenback on Friday after earlier touching a five-week low, as a modest recovery in stock markets helped offset widespread anxiety about the global economy.

The U.S. dollar fell broadly, reversing some of the previous day's sharp gains, also because of a partial recovery in Wall Street stocks. [FRX/]