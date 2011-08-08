CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to weakest since March, parity in sight

* Drops to C$0.9909 to the US$, or $1.0092

* Touches weakest since March 17, traders eye US$ parity

* Bond prices jump as investors continue to exit risk

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar dropped more than a cent to a near five-month low against the U.S. currency on Monday, on rising fears of a U.S. recession exacerbated by the United States' loss of its triple-A credit rating.

The currency was caught up in a wave of selling that saw U.S. stocks plunge more than 6 percent as investors fled to the safety of gold and bonds. [MKTS/GLOB]

And analysts warned falling equity markets and energy prices could drive the commodity-linked Canadian currency even lower in the week ahead, perhaps even to equal footing with the U.S. greenback.

The Canadian and U.S. currencies were last equal in February.