CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls below parity, first time since Feb

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar dropped below parity with the U.S. currency for the first time in half a year on Tuesday, but pared losses as hope mounted that the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer some soothing words to shore up investor confidence.

Falling as low as C$1.0010 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.90 U.S. cents, it was the first time the Canadian currency has been weaker than the greenback since Feb. 1.

"A lot of it was risk aversion and commodity prices driven," said Charles St-Arnaud, Canadian economist and currency strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.