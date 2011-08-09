CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs in choppy post-Fed trade, bonds rise

* C$ firms to C$0.9860 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0142

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar firmed against the U.S. currency on Tuesday in volatile trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will keep its hefty monetary policy stimulus for at least another two years.

Canada's currency CAD=D4 rose to a session high of C$0.9860 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0142, compared with Monday's North American session close at C$0.9909 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0092.

Much earlier in the session on Tuesday it weakened to parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time since February.

"The market is extremely volatile. It indicates to me that a lot of people are unsure of what to do," said John Curran, senior vice president at CanadianForex.