CANADA FX DEBT-C$ higher, briefly pares gains on U.S. data

* C$ edges up to C$0.9869 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0133

* Bond prices mostly lower

* U.S. manufacturing data dents sentiment

TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar pared gains against the U.S. currency on Monday after soft U.S. manufacturing data reinforced a negative tone on global growth from the prior week.

Risk sentiment had been tilted to the positive side overnight as world stocks climbed further out of their August hole, lifted by signs of earlier-than-expected recovery in Japan and a growing belief that shares may now be cheap. [MKTS/GLOB]

But a gauge of manufacturing in New York State dented sentiment. It showed the sector unexpectedly contracted for the third month in a row in August with the general business conditions index sagging to minus 7.72 from minus 3.76 the month before. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of zero. [ID:nN9E7ID022] [ID:nN1E77E04P]

"If you get a number out like that, it's a little bit of a setback for the North American bloc," said John Curran, senior vice president at CanadianForex.

As the North American session got underway, the Canadian dollar rallied as high as C$0.9856 to the U.S. dollar ahead of the U.S. data. It slipped about 30 ticks following the data before rebounding a bit.