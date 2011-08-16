CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges lower as economic worries heighten

* C$ edges down to C$0.9821 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0182

* Bond prices rise as stagnant German growth data weighs

* Canada factory sales plunge, Q2 growth to suffer

* Sarkozy-Merkel meeting fails to calm financial markets

* Carney, Flaherty to offer clues on economy on Friday (Updates to close)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar retreated against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, falling back with other risk assets as a French-German summit failed to calm financial markets and data pointed to a slowing world economy.

The pullback came a day after the currency jumped more than a penny alongside a solid rally in equity markets.