CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases in choppy trade, bond prices soar

* C$ sags to $0.9875 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0127

* Bond prices surge for third straight session

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was weaker in choppy trading on Thursday morning after a raft of U.S. and Canadian data did little to offset an already glum economic world outlook.

The nervousness, however, sent government of Canada bond prices surging for a third straight session.

The currency fell to a session low at C$0.9880 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0121, after U.S. jobless claims rose in the latest week and U.S. consumer prices rose faster than expected in July.

The Canadian dollar was also weighed by persistent unease about the sluggish global recovery, which was a chief factor that sent European shares lower. Cuts in global gross domestic product forecasts from big banks, as well as weak British retail sales data fanned growth concerns. [MKTS/GLOB]

The price of oil was also down on the day. Oil prices often influence the direction of Canada's commodity-linked currency.