CANADA FX DEBT-C$ mildly weaker, focus on Carney testimony

By Ka Yan Ng and Trish Nixon

TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was slightly weaker against the U.S. currency on Friday morning, shrugging off July inflation data, as focus turned to testimony from Canadian policymakers facing questions about the domestic economy later in the session.

Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney will be grilled by a parliamentary committee on the possible fallout for the domestic economy from global economic turmoil. Flaherty is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT), followed an hour later by Carney. For more details, see [ID:nN1E77F1AL]

Their appearance in Ottawa marks the key event of the session for Canadian markets, as the data released by Statistics Canada suggested no inflation pressures, leaving the Bank of Canada some breathing room to leave rates unchanged for now. [ID:nN1E77I02W]