CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends flat, but Carney reassures markets

* C$ flat at C$0.9886 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0115

* Bond prices lower after three-session surge

* Carney, Flaherty soothe on world economy, ready to act

* Poll: Next move in BoC monetary policy path is up (Adds details)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar ended nearly unchanged against the U.S. currency on Friday, reassured by top Canadian policymakers that they are ready to act if the world economy deteriorates dramatically.

It capped a relatively restrained week for the resource-linked currency, which saw some of its gains erased by weakness on equity markets.

"Canada-U.S. has been very much sort of driven by risk-on, risk-off; it's one of the most correlated currency pairs with respect to global equity news," said Mark Chandler, head of Canada fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets.