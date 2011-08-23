CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares gains to hold near flat

* C$ cuts gains to C$0.9891 to the US$, or $1.0110

* Bond prices fall as risk sentiment perks up again

* Little market impact from rise in Canadian retail sales (Adds details)

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gave up most of its gains against the U.S. currency on Tuesday, left out of a global shift to riskier assets.

Equities and some commodities were rallying, supported by gauges of Chinese and euro zone economic activity that came in less gloomy than feared. That pushed lingering worries of the euro zone debt crisis aside, putting pressure on bond pricing. [MKTS/GLOB]

But while Canada's retail sales grew for a third straight month, the figure prompted little enthusiasm from market players who noted a one-off jump in auto sales had fueled most of the rise.

"Equities have maintained a lot of their strength but we're not getting the same strength as others from a weaker U.S. dollar," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy, at RBC Capital Markets.

"The retail sales number wasn't bad really, but it seems to be having some residual effect. Maybe that's restraining the Canadian dollar a little bit versus its peers."

At 2:33 p.m. (1833 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 was at C$0.9891 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0110, up slightly from C$0.9901 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.01, at Monday's session close.

The Canadian dollar had added to its overnight gains, rising to C$0.9855 before gradually fading.

The Canadian currency was a laggard among other majors, and its commodity-linked cousins, the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which rose about 1 percent against the greenback.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was off 5 Canadian cents to yield 0.899 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR edged down 18 Canadian cents to yield 2.327 percent.

Retail sales in June were up 0.7 percent from May as auto sales roared back to life, Statistics Canada data showed. The increase matched forecasts. Excluding autos, sales fell by 0.1 percent in the month versus market expectations for a 0.2 percent increase. [ID:nN1E77M09U]

May's advance was revised up to 0.3 percent from an initial 0.1 percent, and in volume terms, sales rose 1.6 percent.

Thin trading might be having some effect, as market prepare for the annual central bankers gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which remains the key event for late this week.

Investors are looking to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve announces further economic stimulus, a year after Chairman Ben Bernanke launched a second round of quantitative easing to revive the U.S. economy.

A speech on Tuesday by Jean Boivin, deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, made no mention of current monetary policy and had little impact on the market. [ID:nT5E7J801A] (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)