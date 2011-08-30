Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:54 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ soft as euro zone fears, current account weigh

Tue Aug 30, 2011 9:44am EDT
 
* C$ at C$0.9797 vs US$, or $1.0207

* Euro zone fears set tone

* Current account a negative, but market impact limited

* Bond prices push higher across curve

(Updates with details, commentary)

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, taking its cue from a weaker euro amid nagging European debt fears.

The euro fell broadly as softer-than-expected demand at an Italian debt auction added to worries over the euro zone periphery, with sentiment already hit by bickering between euro zone countries about the terms of a Greek bailout deal. [FRX/]

The concern helped boost the U.S. dollar against a range of currencies perceived to be riskier, including the Canadian dollar.   Continued...
 