CANADA FX DEBT-C$ soft as euro zone fears, current account weigh
* C$ at C$0.9797 vs US$, or $1.0207
* Euro zone fears set tone
* Current account a negative, but market impact limited
* Bond prices push higher across curve
(Updates with details, commentary)
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, taking its cue from a weaker euro amid nagging European debt fears.
The euro fell broadly as softer-than-expected demand at an Italian debt auction added to worries over the euro zone periphery, with sentiment already hit by bickering between euro zone countries about the terms of a Greek bailout deal. [FRX/]
The concern helped boost the U.S. dollar against a range of currencies perceived to be riskier, including the Canadian dollar. Continued...