CANADA FX DEBT-C$ creeps higher ahead of U.S. data

*C$ at C$0.9776 vs US$, or $1.0229

*Bonds push higher across curve

*Investors await U.S. weekly jobless claims, ISM data

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday morning ahead of U.S. jobless claims and manufacturing data, though gains were limited after disappointing European reports.

"It's just in a fairly tight range, we're basically playing the waiting game," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.

Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in almost two years in August, underlining investor concerns about a deteriorating global growth picture. [nL5E7K10NK]