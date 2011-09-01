CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends firmer ahead of U.S. data; bonds rise

* C$ at C$0.9755 vs US$, or $1.0251

* Investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Friday

* Bonds push higher across curve (Updates to close, adds commentary)

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended the day slightly firmer against the U.S. dollar in quiet trade on Thursday, even as concerns about global growth weighed on markets and investors awaited key U.S. jobs data due out Friday.

"Canada is closing a little bit stronger but we haven't had a very big move here," said Matt Perrier, director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.

"If you look at Canada on a cross-related basis, that's where you see the strength. I think the U.S. dollar was bought up against a number of the major currencies, and Canada was bought up against it as well."

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 ended the session at C$0.9755 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0251, up slightly from Wednesday's North American session close at C$0.9794 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0210.