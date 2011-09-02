CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens, bonds rally on grim US jobs data

* C$ at C$0.9818 vs US$, or $1.0185

* U.S. payrolls flat in Aug, well below expectations

* Bonds push higher across curve; yields near August lows

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday after the U.S. jobs report came in far weaker than expected, reigniting fears about a global growth slowdown and sending investors to safe-haven assets.

News that U.S. employers hired no new workers last month, against expectations for a 75,000 increase in payrolls also sent government bonds prices higher and pushed stock markets into a global slump. [MKTS/GLOB]

The U.S. dollar weakened against key currencies including the yen, Euro and Swiss franc.

But Canada's dollar was even softer, weakening against all major currencies on concern about the country's link to the U.S. economy. The United States is Canada's largest trading partner.