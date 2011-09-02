CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits one-week low on dismal U.S. jobs data

* C$ ends at C$0.9842 vs US$, or $1.0161

* U.S. payrolls flat in August, well below expectations

* Dovish tone expected from Bank of Canada next week

* Bonds push higher across curve; yields near August lows (Updates with close, adds comment on BoC policy)

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a one-week low on Friday after the U.S. jobs report for August came in far weaker than expected, reigniting fears about a global growth slowdown and sending investors to safe-haven assets.

The U.S. dollar also weakened against key currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc [FRX] after news that U.S. employers hired no new workers last month, against expectations for a 75,000 increase in payrolls. That sent government bond prices higher and pushed stock markets into a global slump. [MKTS/GLOB]

Canada's dollar fell against all major currencies on concern about the country's link to the U.S. economy. The United States is by far Canada's largest trading partner.