Mon Oct 24, 2011
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pushes near parity on Europe optimism

Mon Oct 24, 2011 4:32pm EDT
 
   * C$ ends at C$1.0031 vs US$, or 99.69 U.S. cents
 * Touches one-month high
 * Europe optimism, China PMI spur risk appetite
 * Bond prices mixed
 By Andrea Hopkins
 TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a
one-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as
investors bet on a positive outcome to talks on the euro zone
debt crisis and risk appetite was whetted by healthy economic
data from China.
 The safe-haven U.S. dollar weakened against a basket of
major currencies and world stocks rose after a weekend meeting
of policymakers in Brussels, where agreements were said to be
near on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage the
European Union's EFSF rescue fund to try to stop bond market
contagion. [MKTS/GLOB]
 "It's just good tidings coming out of Europe. We're
carrying over the sentiment from late last week where
policymakers were actually able to give us a pretty good clear
indication of what to expect, when," said David Tulk, chief
Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
 Increased appetite for risk assets was bolstered by a sharp
rise in China's flash purchasing managers' index, suggesting
that manufacturing in the world's second-largest economy
expanded moderately in October after three months of
 The figures eased fears that China's economy was heading
for a hard landing, a major concern for global investors, along
with the euro zone crisis and the slowdown in the United
States. The data boosted the Canadian dollar and other
commodity-linked currencies.
 "The fact that China can grow in the absence of developed
markets growth is encouraging," said Tulk, noting that
disappointing PMI data in Europe was overshadowed by good signs
from developing markets.
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 ended the North American
session at at C$1.0031 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.69 U.S. cents,
above Friday's North American session close of C$1.0087 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.14 U.S. cents.
 The currency climbed as high as C$1.0021 to the U.S.
dollar, its strongest level since Sept. 21, when it fell below
parity with the U.S. dollar due to global growth fears.
 Final decisions by European leaders on dealing with the
debt crisis were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday,
and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private
holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
 Jeremy Stretch, head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC
World Markets in London, said investors will remain skittish
due to constant rumors about the next development in euro zone
debt talks, alert for any reports that Wednesday's summit could
be postponed.
 "There's still a great deal of uncertainty and nervousness
in terms of the euro zone story and I think that's keeping
investors, to an extent, on the sidelines," Stretch said.
 Canadian government bond prices were mixed. The  two-year
bond CA2YT=RR was down 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.098
percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rose 6 Canadian
cents to yield 2.359 percent.
