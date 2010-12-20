CANADA FX DEBT-C$ crawls higher in subdued trade, bonds up

* C$ tips higher to 98.78 U.S. cents

* Mild price gains across the government bond curve

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. currency on Monday, eyeing a relatively narrow range while drawing mild support from firmer commodity prices.

After sliding for two straight sessions last week, the Canadian dollar began a data-filled week relatively flat.

It crept to a session high at C$1.0103 to the U.S. dollar in early trade, bouncing from C$1.0141 to the U.S. dollar, as North American stock index futures indicated a higher open and the price of oil pushed up.

Trading, however, was expected to be subdued as year-end holidays approach.

At 8 a.m. (1300 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0124 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.78 U.S. cents, up slightly from C$1.0128 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.74 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.