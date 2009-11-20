CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as commodities, equities weaken

* C$ at C$1.071 to the US$, hits lowest since Nov. 9

* Weaker gold, crude, equity prices weigh

* Bonds mostly firmer on safe haven appeal

By Scott Anderson

TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell on Friday, hurt by weaker equity and commodity prices, including a drop in oil and gold, and broad-based U.S. dollar strength as many investors lost their appetite for risk.

The greenback rose against a range of currencies on Friday, extending the previous day's gains, as investors retreated from riskier assets including higher-yielding currencies. [USD/]

"We are very much caught up in the broader theme of risk aversion that has gained further momentum overnight. On the back of that we saw equities selling off, commodities selling off and then on the flipside the U.S. dollar rallying," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"There is no surprise that the Canadian dollar struggled overnight versus the U.S. dollar."