CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls to lowest level in more than a week

* Economic concerns weigh on investor sentiment

* Canadian dollar falls to 81.02 U.S. cents

* Bond higher across curve as equities weaken (Adds details, quote)

TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level in more than a week on Monday as investors moved into the perceived safety of the U.S. greenback ahead of a slew of corporate earnings this week that could be gloomy.

"It's broad-based selling again of your commodity and cyclical currencies with risk sentiment changing," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"There's concern going into the week as we get financial reports more from the real economy than just financial (companies) and the results might come in weaker than expected and we could see continued weakness in the real side of the economy."

Last week, U.S. banks Citigroup (C.N: Quote) and JP Morgan (JPM.N: Quote) reported better quarterly earnings than has been expected.

At 9:29 a.m. (1329 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2308 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.25 U.S. cents, down from C$1.2150 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.30 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

Earlier, it hit C$1.2342 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.02 U.S. cents, its lowest level since April 9.

The greenback hit a one-month high on Monday against a basket of currencies and world stocks slipped as a big increase in troubled loans at Bank of America (BAC.N: Quote) and worries over corporate results to be released this week made investors nervous. [MKT/GLOB] [FRX/]

Another drag on the Canadian currency came from the price of oil, a key Canadian export, which fell more than 5 percent on growing caution about the pace of economic recovery and the impact on oil demand. [ID:nSYD428032]

"Crude oil prices have also eased off considerably. As a net oil exporter that will certainly hit the Canadian dollar very hard," said Millan Mulraine, economics strategist at TD Securities.

The decline in the Canadian dollar also comes ahead of the Bank of Canada's next scheduled interest rate announcement on Tuesday, when it is expected to leave its overnight rate steady at 0.50 percent [ID:nN16520541]

BONDS HIGHER

Canadian bond prices were higher across the curve alongside the bigger U.S. Treasury market with investors looking for more secure assets ahead of a slew of corporate earnings this week. [ID:nLK647426]

"When you have a flight to safety people move into bonds and move out of equities and other asset classes. That to some extent will cause will bond prices to rise and yields to fall," Mulraine said.

The two-year Canada bond was up 6 Canadian cents at C$100.23 to yield 1.139 percent, while the 10-year bond climbed 58 Canadian cents to C$106.88 to yield 2.956 percent.

The 30-year bond rose 70 Canadian cents to C$122.20 to yield 3.720 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury yielded 3.7302 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan and Frank Pingue; editing by Peter Galloway)