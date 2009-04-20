Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:16 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls to lowest level in more than a week

Mon Apr 20, 2009 9:49am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 * Economic concerns weigh on investor sentiment
 * Canadian dollar falls to 81.02 U.S. cents
 * Bond higher across curve as equities weaken
 (Adds details, quote)
 TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to
its lowest level in more than a week on Monday as investors
moved into the perceived safety of the U.S. greenback ahead of
a slew of corporate earnings this week that could be gloomy.
 "It's broad-based selling again of your commodity and
cyclical currencies with risk sentiment changing," said Matthew
Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
 "There's concern going into the week as we get financial
reports more from the real economy than just financial
(companies) and the results might come in weaker than expected
and we could see continued weakness in the real side of the
economy."
 Last week, U.S. banks Citigroup (C.N: Quote) and JP Morgan (JPM.N: Quote)
reported better quarterly earnings than has been expected.
 At 9:29 a.m. (1329 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.2308 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.25 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.2150 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.30 U.S. cents, at Friday's
close.
 Earlier, it hit C$1.2342 to the U.S. dollar, or 81.02 U.S.
cents, its lowest level since April 9.
 The greenback hit a one-month high on Monday against a
basket of currencies and world stocks slipped as a big increase
in troubled loans at Bank of America (BAC.N: Quote) and worries over
corporate results to be released this week made investors
nervous. [MKT/GLOB] [FRX/]
 Another drag on the Canadian currency came from the price
of oil, a key Canadian export, which fell more than 5 percent
on growing caution about the pace of economic recovery and the
impact on oil demand. [ID:nSYD428032]
 "Crude oil prices have also eased off considerably. As a
net oil exporter that will certainly hit the Canadian dollar
very hard," said Millan Mulraine, economics strategist at TD
Securities.
 The decline in the Canadian dollar also comes ahead of the
Bank of Canada's next scheduled interest rate announcement on
Tuesday, when it is expected to leave its overnight rate steady
at 0.50 percent [ID:nN16520541]
 BONDS HIGHER
 Canadian bond prices were higher across the curve alongside
the bigger U.S. Treasury market with investors looking for more
secure assets ahead of a slew of corporate earnings this week.
[ID:nLK647426]
 "When you have a flight to safety people move into bonds
and move out of equities and other asset classes. That to some
extent will cause will bond prices to rise and yields to fall,"
Mulraine said.
 The two-year Canada bond was up 6 Canadian cents at
C$100.23 to yield 1.139 percent, while the 10-year bond climbed
58 Canadian cents to C$106.88 to yield 2.956 percent.
 The 30-year bond rose 70 Canadian cents to C$122.20 to
yield 3.720 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury
yielded 3.7302 percent.
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan and Frank Pingue; editing by Peter
Galloway)
 