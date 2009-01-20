CANADA FX DEBT-C$ lower; Bank of Canada easing spurs some gains
* C$ jumps after Canadian rate cut, but down from Monday
* BoC cuts rates 50 bps to 1.0 percent, as expected
* Government bonds follow U.S. Treasuries lower (Adds details, quote)
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell versus the U.S. currency on Tuesday morning as the greenback rallied against a range of currencies, but recovered some losses after the Bank of Canada cut its key overnight lending rate to a 50-year low.
The U.S. dollar hit its strongest level against a currency basket since early December, with some traders crediting euphoria ahead of Barack Obama's inauguration as U.S. president for increasing short-term demand for the U.S. currency.
At 11:04 a.m. (1604 GMT), the Canadian currency was at C$1.2608 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.31 U.S. cents.
This was up from C$1.2675, or 78.90 U.S. cents shortly before the rate announcement, but still down from C$1.2547 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.70 U.S. cents, on Monday.
The currency may have firmed after the rate decision because a few market players were betting on a larger cut by the central bank, said Michael Gregory, senior economist BMO Capital Markets. Continued...