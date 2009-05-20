Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:12 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits highest level since mid-October

Wed May 20, 2009 10:07am EDT
 
TORONTO May 20 (Reuters) - Canada's currency shot to its highest level in more than seven months on Wednesday, lifted by strong oil prices, equities and domestic inflation data that was seen making it less likely that the Bank of Canada will embark on quantitative easing.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 rose to C$1.1399, or 87.73 U.S. cents, its highest level since Oct. 14. On Tuesday, the currency finished at C$1.1563 to the U.S. dollar, or 86.48 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

 