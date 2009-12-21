Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:54 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises in tandem with stocks, oil price

Mon Dec 21, 2009 7:56am EST
 
 * C$ rises to 94.61 U.S. cents
 * Bonds largely flat across curve
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose
against the U.S. currency on Monday as investors' thirst for
risk rose along with global equity markets and oil prices in
thin, pre-holiday trading.
 European shares rose on Monday, led by banks, while the
euro dipped against the dollar on expectations the U.S. economy
may recover more quickly than the euro zone economy.
[MKTS/GLOB] U.S. stock index futures signaled a higher open.
[.N]
 There was an upbeat tone for riskier assets, said Adam
Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in
London.
 "The risky currencies generally are having a decent
bounce," said Cole.
 "Markets have become very, very thin, and you are getting
disproportionately large moves for relatively limited news flow
as a result of that," he said.
 The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, held steady
above $73 a barrel, while gold prices were also slightly
higher. [O/R] [GOL/]
 At 7:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0570 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.61 U.S. cents, up from
Friday's finish at C$1.0660 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.81 U.S.
cents.
 Canadian bond prices were largely flat across the curve as
investors awaited domestic retail sales data for October due on
Monday morning. U.S. Treasury debt prices sagged in Europe as
investors priced in signs of a likely higher opening for Wall
Street. [US/]
 (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)
 