CANADA FX DEBT-C$ moves off 7-month high, bonds fall

* C$ hits 7-month high overnight, then pares gains

* Bonds lower, market awaits supply

TORONTO May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell versus the U.S. currency on Thursday as renewed risk aversion and lower oil prices knocked it from the seven-month high it reached overnight.

The currency touched its highest level since Oct. 1 early on Thursday, extending gains made on Wednesday on rising oil and equity prices and as the U.S. dollar tumbled on hope the global economy may be stabilizing, which dented the greenback's safe haven appeal.

But the U.S. dollar then recovered from its lowest level of the year against a basket of currencies as ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its UK ratings outlook to negative from stable. [FRX/]

At 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was at C$1.1468 to the U.S. dollar, or 87.20 U.S. cents, down from C$1.1404, or 87.69 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

Early on Thursday it rose as high as C$1.1347 to the U.S. dollar, or 88.13 U.S. cents, a seven-month high.

"The Canadian dollar was right up there as one of the biggest gainers yesterday and it's really only about middle of the pack in terms of the decline today," said Eric Lascelles, chief economics and rates strategist at TD Securities.