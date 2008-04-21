Loonie rises with oil

By John McCrank

TORONTO (Reuters) - Record high oil prices helped the Canadian dollar rise as the U.S. dollar weakened on Monday, while domestic bond prices retreated along with the larger U.S. market.

At 9:20 a.m., the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0036 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.64 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0049 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.51 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

"The (U.S.) dollar seemed to sell off after we got the Bank of America (BAC.N: Quote) results," said Adam Cole, head currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London.

The No. 2 U.S. bank saw its income fall 77 percent to $1.21 billion, hurt by writedowns and rising credit losses.

That sent the greenback lower as investors fretted that the fallout from the global credit crisis may not be over.

However, the commodity-linked Canadian dollar got a boost from record oil prices.

U.S. crude oil prices reached a record peak above $117 a barrel on supply concerns ahead of the peak summer driving season. Much of the Canadian dollar's 60 percent rise since 2002 has been linked to robust oil prices.