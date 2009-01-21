REFILE-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises as oil price pushes above $41

(Refiles to fix dateline to Jan 21)

* C$ gets lift from rising oil price

* Government bonds lower, pace U.S. market

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against the U.S. currency on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions, boosted by a rise in the price of oil to above $41 a barrel.

At 10:20 a.m. (1520 GMT), the currency was at C$1.2620 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.24 U.S. cents, up from C$1.2676 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.89 U.S. cents, on Tuesday.

"The Canadian dollar is part of a block of currencies today that are benefiting from higher oil prices," said Eric Lascelles, chief economics and rates strategist at TD Securities. March crude was up 2.7 percent to $41.94 a barrel on Wednesday morning. [ID:nSP402296]

The rise in the Canadian unit comes as the currency has been pressured by firmness in the U.S. dollar, said Lascelles.