CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as world stocks, commodities weaken

TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against the U.S. currency on Monday as commodity prices fell and lower global equities diminished investor thirst for riskier assets.

World stocks .MIWD00000PUS fell back on Monday, pressured by lower energy and commodity prices and caution ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and G20 summit this week. [MKTS/GLOB]

At 7:38 a.m. (1138 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0770 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.85 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0697 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.48 U.S. cents at Friday's close.

"We've had a fairly significant correction in commodities and equities," said David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading, Scotia Capital. "That's basically what's led the Canadian dollar weaker."

The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, fell below $71 a barrel, while gold fell below $1,000 an ounce and base metals were largely weaker. [O/R] [GOL/] [MET/L]

Canadian bond prices were little changed across the curve as investors were cautious ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve and G20 meeting. [ID:nLL679934] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)