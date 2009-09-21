Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 18:03 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls as world stocks, commodities weaken

Mon Sep 21, 2009 7:53am EDT
 
 * C$ down at 92.85 U.S. cents
 * Sagging world stocks hits investor risk appetite
 TORONTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against the U.S. currency on Monday as commodity prices
fell and lower global equities diminished investor thirst for
riskier assets.
 World stocks .MIWD00000PUS fell back on Monday, pressured
by lower energy and commodity prices and caution ahead of a
Federal Reserve meeting and G20 summit this week. [MKTS/GLOB]
 At 7:38 a.m. (1138 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0770 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.85 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.0697 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.48 U.S. cents at Friday's
close.
 "We've had a fairly significant correction in commodities
and equities," said  David Bradley, director of foreign
exchange trading, Scotia Capital. "That's basically what's led
the Canadian dollar weaker."
 The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, fell below
$71 a barrel, while gold fell below $1,000 an ounce and base
metals were largely weaker. [O/R] [GOL/] [MET/L]
 Canadian bond prices were little changed across the curve
as investors were cautious ahead of this week's U.S. Federal
Reserve and G20 meeting. [ID:nLL679934]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
 