Canadian dollar posts big gain as oil prices rally

* Canadian dollar touches highest level in two weeks

* Canada inflation rises, but on low side of expectations

* Bond prices hampered by slide in U.S. Treasuries

By Frank Pingue

TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose well over 1 cent versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the price of oil surged and inflation data did not suggest a Bank of Canada interest rate cut on the horizon.

Canadian bond prices closed lower across the curve as the slide in the bigger U.S. Treasury market influenced direction north of the border, while the inflation data was pushed aside.

The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0440 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.79 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0612 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.23 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

During the session, the currency rose as high as C$1.0436 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.82 U.S. cents, its highest level in two weeks and largest gain since April.