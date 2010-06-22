Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:42 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ speeds fall as BoC cites currency's impact

Tue Jun 22, 2010 3:58pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

 * BoC: C$ dampening economy, a factor in assessing policy
 * C$ sags to 97.29 U.S. cents
 * Bonds shoot higher
 (Adds details)
 By Ka Yan Ng
 TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dropped
hard against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after the Bank of
Canada said the currency's drag on the Canadian recovery could
be a key issue in future monetary policy.
 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said the
currency would be a factor in assessing the economy and
monetary policy, sending the currency to a session low at
C$1.0296 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.13 U.S. cents.
[ID:nTOR007606]
 His comments, coupled with earlier data that showed
domestic inflation was not a threat, put a brake on near-term
rate hike expectations.  [ID:nN22110502]
 "It's casting a bit of doubt as to what the bank is going
to do at the next meeting," said John Curran, senior vice
president at CanadianForex, a commercial dealing firm.
 "But I still think if we continue to get decent numbers out
of Canada they'll hike rates again."
 Markets have priced in a nearly 80 percent probability,
slightly lower than the previous session, that the Bank of
Canada will raise interest rates at its next policy setting
announcement on July 20. The bank raised its key rate this
month by a quarter-point to 0.5 percent. BOCWATCH
 At 3:05 p.m. (1905 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0279 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.29 U.S. cents, down from
Monday's close at C$1.0244 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.62 U.S.
cents.
 The currency's weakness was exacerbated by the rapidly
declining price of oil and equity markets, which fell in part
because of a surprise drop in U.S. existing home sales in May
as well as a ratings downgrade of French bank BNP Paribas.
[ID:nN22382886]  [MKTS/GLOB]
 Canadian government bond prices shot higher on a rethink of
the path of interest rates.
 The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR jumped 9 Canadian
cents to yield 1.692 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR rose 59 Canadian cents to yield 3.258 percent.
 (Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by
Mario Di Simine)
 