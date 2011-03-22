Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:14 EST
CANADA FX-C$ eases to session low as election risk rises

Tue Mar 22, 2011 4:59pm EDT
 
 TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased to
a session low against the U.S. currency late on Tuesday
afternoon after the opposition New Democratic Party said it
would not support the minority government's budget as
presented.
 The New Democrats joined the Liberals and Bloc Quebecois in
rejecting the budget, likely forcing the minority Conservative
government into an election unless the Conservatives change
their budget.
 The currency CAD=D4 slipped to C$0.9815 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0188, down slightly from its Monday close of
C$0.9797, or $1.0207.
 The budget had offered a host of treats to opposition
parties in the hope of avoiding an election, keeping the
currency relatively steady from Monday's close. But it fell
after the NDP joined the other two opposition parties in saying
they would not support the budget. [ID:nCFB004022]
[ID:nTOR007968]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)
 