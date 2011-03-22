CANADA FX-C$ steady after federal budget

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was steady against the U.S. currency after the country's federal budget was released, offering a host of treats to opposition parties in the hope of avoiding an election. [ID:nCFB004022]

The currency CAD=D4 held around C$0.9800 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0204, little changed from its Monday close of C$0.9797, or $1.0207.

Market players are sensitive about the possibility of a spring election in Canada, and the federal budget, if defeated, would trigger one. Opposition Liberal and Bloc Quebecois parties have already said they do not support the budget. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)