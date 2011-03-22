Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 17:15 EST
CANADA FX-C$ steady after federal budget

Tue Mar 22, 2011 4:20pm EDT
 
[-] Text [+] 

 TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was
steady against the U.S. currency after the country's federal
budget was released, offering a host of treats to opposition
parties in the hope of avoiding an election. [ID:nCFB004022]
 The currency CAD=D4 held around C$0.9800 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0204, little changed from its Monday close of
C$0.9797, or $1.0207.
 Market players are sensitive about the possibility of a
spring election in Canada, and the federal budget, if defeated,
would trigger one. Opposition Liberal and Bloc Quebecois parties have already
said they do not support the budget.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)
 