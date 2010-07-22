CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 1-week high as growth fears ease

* C$ rises to 96.22 U.S. cents

* Bonds lower across the curve

* Bank of Canada cuts 2010 quarterly forecasts

* Canada May retail sales unexpectedly dip, details soothe

* Next up: Canada CPI for June at 1100 GMT Friday (Updates to close)

By Ka Yan Ng

OTTAWA, July 22 (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar finished at its highest level versus the U.S. currency in a week on Thursday as oil prices jumped and equity markets rallied, underpinned by a pack of global signals bullish enough to alleviate economic growth fears.

U.S. crude oil futures rose to an 11 week high above $79 a barrel on a potential tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico and as better-than-expected economic data gave a lift to equities markets. [O/R]