CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits fresh 7-mth high, bonds slip

* C$ pushes to 88.88 U.S. cents, strongest since Oct. 9

* Bonds slightly lower on supply concern

TORONTO May 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a fresh seven-month high versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, spurred by market worries about the triple-A credit ratings of the United States.

The Canadian currency pushed as high as C$1.1251 to the U.S. dollar, or 88.88 U.S. cents, its strongest level since Oct. 9.

Standard & Poor's revised its UK ratings outlook lower this week, fueling jitters that Washington's growing deficit could lead to a credit rating downgrade for the United States. [ID:nLL180301]

But Moody's Investors Service said it is comfortable with its triple-A sovereign rating on the United States, although the rating was not guaranteed forever. [ID:nN21313143]

Still, the U.S. dollar was on the decline against a broad range of currencies, and the dollar index hit its lowest in five months against a basket of currencies. [FRX/]

"It's a cocktail of a whole load of different factors that are all pushing in one direction," said Adam Cole, global head of FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London.